High Speed Chase From Gonzalez To Nine Mile Road Ends With Arrest Of Molino Man

October 7, 2020

A high speed chase that started in the Gonzalez area Tuesday night ended with the capture of a Molino man behind a Nine Mile Road business.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for a gun charge on Trey Edward Hudson when he fled in a vehicle from Batson Lane. Deputies gave chase, with Batson making his way to I-10.

He exited I-10 onto West Nine Mile Road and ran from his vehicle. He was taken into custody behind Beard Equipment Company at 3195 West Nine Mile Road and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 