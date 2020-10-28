Gulf Power, EREC Preparing For The Worst From Zeta, Crews On Standby

Gulf Power Company and Escambia River Electric Cooperative are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst as Zeta heads toward a landfall along the northern Gulf Coast.

GULF POWER

Gulf Power has activated their storm command center.

“Once again we are taking every action possible to ensure we are ready to respond and can do so quickly to restore power to customers affected,” said Marlene Santos, president of Gulf Power. “Just as we are prepared, we’re asking customers to make safety their top priority and prepare now.”

Crews are prepared to work around the clock to restore power to affected customers once winds are below 35 miles per hour.

In addition, Gulf Power has over 500 resources traveling from its sister company Florida Power & Light to support our restoration efforts with more than 1,000 more on standby. This is in addition to the approximately 1,000 Gulf Power employees and contractors.

ESCAMBIA RIVER ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

Escambia River Electric Cooperative employees are on emergency alert storm status and preparing for the possibility of widespread outages.

Crews from Clay Electric Cooperative in Keystone Heights, Florida, are also staged and ready to assisted EREC linemen as soon as storm conditions subside. Additional crews will be on standby to respond if needed.

Pictured: Crews restore power along Highway 97 in Walnut Hill after Hurricane Sally. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.