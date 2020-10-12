Gulf Power, EREC Crews Helping To Restore Power In Louisiana

Crews from Gulf Power and Escambia River Electric Cooperative are assisting with power restoration in Louisiana after Hurricane Delta.

Gulf Power

Nearly 40 Gulf Power lineworkers and support personnel will join its sister company, Florida Power & Light Company, which is supporting the same restoration effort with more than 450 lineworkers and support personnel.

“Helping other energy companies and communities in their time of need is part of what makes our industry so special,” said Marlene Santos, president of Gulf Power. “Just a few weeks ago, about 6,000 men and women heeded the call to help us restore power following Hurricane Sally. We know from very recent experience how important that support is, and we are honored to be able to return the favor to others that are recovering from Hurricane Delta.”

In addition to restoring power to our own customers following Sally, Gulf Power crews have traveled to assist other utilities three different times this storm season. Before Sally hit, the team assisted Entergy in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura. Gulf Power crews also traveled south in support of FPL when Hurricane Isaias brushed the eastern coastline of Florida, and then sent a team to New Jersey when that same hurricane hit the Northeast.

Escambia River Electric Cooperative

EREC sent line crews to assist fellow cooperative DEMCO in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana.

DEMCO is one of the largest electric cooperatives in Louisiana, serving 110,000 members in seven southeast parishes of the state. Delta’s path through DEMCO’s service area left numerous broken poles, downed power lines and thousands without power.

“Our cooperative knows how devastating hurricanes can be on a power system and the communities it serves,” said EREC CEO Ryan Campbell. “We are committed to answering the call when our co-op family is in need. Our linemen are always ready and willing to go the extra mile to help communities get back on their feet after these destructive storms.”

EREC will assist DEMCO with power restoration to their members following Hurricane Delta’s damaging winds and rain. Many of these cooperative areas in Louisiana are still recovering from Category 4 Hurricane Laura’s devastation just over six weeks ago.

NorthEscambia.com photo.