Gulf Power And EREC Complete Hurricane Zeta Power Restoration

[Updated 1:50 pm] Gulf Power Company and Escambia River Electric Cooperative have completed power restoration following Hurricane Zeta

GULF POWER COMPANY

Gulf Power has restored power to all customers affected by Hurricane Zeta.

More than 52,000 Gulf Power customers, mostly in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, lost power as Hurricane Zeta moved through the Southeast. Gulf Power’s restoration team of more than 2,300, including more than 1,300 outside resources, worked through the night in between weather bands as it was safe to do so.

“We know that getting the power back on is critical for communities, and I want to thank our dedicated employees and all of the outside crews who safely worked around the clock to help us get our customers’ lights back on – even as Zeta’s outer bands moved through our service area,” said Marlene Santos, president of Gulf Power. “We appreciate the willingness of our sister company Florida Power & Light and others to help us restore power for our customers, and we thank our customers for their support throughout this very active storm season.”

ESCAMBIA RIVER ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

As of early Friday afternoon, Escambia River Electric Cooperative has completed power restoration in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

There were 6,126 EREC customers that lost power due to Hurricane Zeta – just over half of all of the cooperative’s customers.

“Line crews worked day and night making repairs to our power distribution system, and every member has now had their electricity restored. We thank our membership for their patience and support as our line crews worked to restore power as safely and quickly as possible,” EREC Vice President Sabrina Owens said.

Pictured: A lineman works to restore electricity in Escambia County following Hurricane Zeta. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.