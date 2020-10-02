Friday Night Football Schedule (And A Few Thursday Night Scores)

Here is Friday night’s high school football schedule (and a few Thursday scores) from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Tate at Pensacola High, 7 p.m.

Northview at Escambia Academy (Canoe, AL) 7 p.m.

West Florida at Catholic, 7 p.m.

Escambia at Washington, 7 p.m.

Baker at Jay, 7 p.m.

Pace at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Navarre at Gulf Breeze, 7:30 p.m.

Pine Forest – OPEN

FLORIDA JV

Tate 18, Northview 0 (JV, Thursday night)

ALABAMA

Flomaton at Bayside (only athlete’s families can attend)

Northview at Escambia Academy

T.R. Miller at UMS-Wright (Mobile)

St. Michael Catholic at W.S. Neal (rescheduled for Oct. 16)

Vigor 19, Escambia County (Atmore) 0 (Thursday)

