Friday Night Football Schedule (And A Few Thursday Night Scores)

October 2, 2020

Here is Friday night’s high school football schedule (and a few Thursday scores) from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Tate at Pensacola High, 7 p.m.
  • Northview at Escambia Academy (Canoe, AL) 7 p.m.
  • West Florida at Catholic, 7 p.m.
  • Escambia at Washington, 7 p.m.
  • Baker at Jay, 7 p.m.
  • Pace at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
  • Navarre at Gulf Breeze, 7:30 p.m.
  • Pine Forest – OPEN

FLORIDA JV

  • Tate 18, Northview 0 (JV, Thursday night)

ALABAMA

  • Flomaton at Bayside (only athlete’s families can attend)
  • Northview at Escambia Academy
  • T.R. Miller at UMS-Wright (Mobile)
  • St. Michael Catholic at W.S. Neal (rescheduled for Oct. 16)
  • Vigor 19, Escambia County (Atmore) 0  (Thursday)

NorthEscambia.com photo.

