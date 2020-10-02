Friday Night Football Schedule (And A Few Thursday Night Scores)
October 2, 2020
Here is Friday night’s high school football schedule (and a few Thursday scores) from around the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Tate at Pensacola High, 7 p.m.
- Northview at Escambia Academy (Canoe, AL) 7 p.m.
- West Florida at Catholic, 7 p.m.
- Escambia at Washington, 7 p.m.
- Baker at Jay, 7 p.m.
- Pace at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
- Navarre at Gulf Breeze, 7:30 p.m.
- Pine Forest – OPEN
FLORIDA JV
- Tate 18, Northview 0 (JV, Thursday night)
ALABAMA
- Flomaton at Bayside (only athlete’s families can attend)
- Northview at Escambia Academy
- T.R. Miller at UMS-Wright (Mobile)
- St. Michael Catholic at W.S. Neal (rescheduled for Oct. 16)
- Vigor 19, Escambia County (Atmore) 0 (Thursday)
NorthEscambia.com photo.
Comments