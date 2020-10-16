Free High Speed WiFi Coming To 27 Escambia County Parks And Community Centers
October 16, 2020
Free high speed internet is coming to 27 parks and community centers in Escambia County.
The broadband service was approved Thursday by the Escambia County Commission. The one-time installation cost of $720,320 for equipment will be funded with CARES Act funding, the $2.2 trillion federal economic stimulus bill that was approved for COVID-19 pandemic recovery.
The ongoing annual cost for the broadband connectivity and keeping the network up and running will be $441,350. Commissioners believe they may be able to use CARES ACT funding for the first year.
Commissioners said the service will offer a valuable benefit to those using the parks. District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said it will offer an option to those without adequate internet service in portions of his district for both work and school.
The high speed WiFi networks will be installed in the following parks and community centers:
DISTRICT 5
Ashton Brosnaham Park — 10370 Ashton Brosnaham Drive
Cantonment Youth Athletic Park — 681 Well Line Road
Don Sutton Athletic Park — 2340 Crabtree Church
Extension Services Office-Park — 3740 Stefani Road
4-H Center — 5681 Chalker Road
Harvey C Bradberry Athletic Park — 4760 Highway 99A
Lake Stone Campground & Boat Ramp — 801 Highway 4
Santa Maria Plaza-Madrid — 199 Madrid Road
Travis Nelson Park-Bratt — 4503 West Highway 4
DISTRICT 1
Bellview Athletic Park — 2750 Longleaf Drive
Escambia County Equestrian Center — 7750 Mobile Highway
Southwest Escambia Sports Complex — 2020 Bauer Road
Beulah Regional Park — 7820 Mobile Highway
DISTRICT 2
Baars Field Athletic Park — 13001 Sorrento Road
Myrtle Grove Athletic Park — 99 61st Avenue
Innerarity Point Park — Cruzat Way
Perdido Kids Park — 10004 Gulf Beach Highway
DISTRICT 3
Brent Athletic Park-Baseball — 4711 North W Street
Brent Athletic Park-Football — 4711 North W Street
John R Jones Jr Athletic Park — 555 Nine Mile Road
Raymond Riddle Park — 1704 North W Street
Aviation Field — 2900 North Miller Street
Bristol Park — 5311 Bristol Avenue (off West Michigan)
Diego Circle-Westernmark Park — 751 Massachusetts Avenue
Lincoln Park — 7865 Aaron Drive
DISTRICT 4
SRIA – Pensacola Beach-Casino Beach Area — Pensacola Beach
Regency Park — 8245 Fathom Road
There’s no exact timetable for the installation of the WiFi service at the parks, but the equipment must be ordered by December 31 to qualify for CARES Act reimbursement.
All of the WiFi setups but one will use high speed connections to Cox Communications or Uniti Fiber. The Lake Stone connection will rely on Verizon because there is no cable or fiber internet available along that part of West Highway 4 just outside Century.
WiFi is currently already available at 17 community centers in Escambia County, including Barrineau Park, Byrneville, Carver Park, Davisville, Molino, Oak Grove, Quintette and Walnut Hill in District 5.
