Free High Speed WiFi Coming To 27 Escambia County Parks And Community Centers

Free high speed internet is coming to 27 parks and community centers in Escambia County.

The broadband service was approved Thursday by the Escambia County Commission. The one-time installation cost of $720,320 for equipment will be funded with CARES Act funding, the $2.2 trillion federal economic stimulus bill that was approved for COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

The ongoing annual cost for the broadband connectivity and keeping the network up and running will be $441,350. Commissioners believe they may be able to use CARES ACT funding for the first year.

Commissioners said the service will offer a valuable benefit to those using the parks. District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said it will offer an option to those without adequate internet service in portions of his district for both work and school.

The high speed WiFi networks will be installed in the following parks and community centers:

DISTRICT 5

Ashton Brosnaham Park — 10370 Ashton Brosnaham Drive

Cantonment Youth Athletic Park — 681 Well Line Road

Don Sutton Athletic Park — 2340 Crabtree Church

Extension Services Office-Park — 3740 Stefani Road

4-H Center — 5681 Chalker Road

Harvey C Bradberry Athletic Park — 4760 Highway 99A

Lake Stone Campground & Boat Ramp — 801 Highway 4

Santa Maria Plaza-Madrid — 199 Madrid Road

Travis Nelson Park-Bratt — 4503 West Highway 4

DISTRICT 1

Bellview Athletic Park — 2750 Longleaf Drive

Escambia County Equestrian Center — 7750 Mobile Highway

Southwest Escambia Sports Complex — 2020 Bauer Road

Beulah Regional Park — 7820 Mobile Highway

DISTRICT 2

Baars Field Athletic Park — 13001 Sorrento Road

Myrtle Grove Athletic Park — 99 61st Avenue

Innerarity Point Park — Cruzat Way

Perdido Kids Park — 10004 Gulf Beach Highway

DISTRICT 3

Brent Athletic Park-Baseball — 4711 North W Street

Brent Athletic Park-Football — 4711 North W Street

John R Jones Jr Athletic Park — 555 Nine Mile Road

Raymond Riddle Park — 1704 North W Street

Aviation Field — 2900 North Miller Street

Bristol Park — 5311 Bristol Avenue (off West Michigan)

Diego Circle-Westernmark Park — 751 Massachusetts Avenue

Lincoln Park — 7865 Aaron Drive

DISTRICT 4

SRIA – Pensacola Beach-Casino Beach Area — Pensacola Beach

Regency Park — 8245 Fathom Road

There’s no exact timetable for the installation of the WiFi service at the parks, but the equipment must be ordered by December 31 to qualify for CARES Act reimbursement.

All of the WiFi setups but one will use high speed connections to Cox Communications or Uniti Fiber. The Lake Stone connection will rely on Verizon because there is no cable or fiber internet available along that part of West Highway 4 just outside Century.

WiFi is currently already available at 17 community centers in Escambia County, including Barrineau Park, Byrneville, Carver Park, Davisville, Molino, Oak Grove, Quintette and Walnut Hill in District 5.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.