Four Injured In Highway 29 Wreck

Four people were injured in a two vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon on Highway 29 in front of the paper mill in Cantonment.

One person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, and three others suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening in the crash involving a Dodge Ram 2500 and a Hyundai Genesis about 12:45 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.