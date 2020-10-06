Four Injured In Highway 29 Wreck
October 6, 2020
Four people were injured in a two vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon on Highway 29 in front of the paper mill in Cantonment.
One person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, and three others suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening in the crash involving a Dodge Ram 2500 and a Hyundai Genesis about 12:45 p.m.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional details.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
Genesis car fax says one minor accident in 2020. Clear title!