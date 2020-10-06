Four Injured In Highway 29 Wreck

October 6, 2020

Four people were injured in a two vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon on Highway 29 in front of the paper mill in Cantonment.

One person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, and three others suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening in the crash involving a Dodge Ram 2500 and a Hyundai Genesis about 12:45 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released additional details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Four Injured In Highway 29 Wreck”

  1. Ouch on October 6th, 2020 5:29 pm

    Genesis car fax says one minor accident in 2020. Clear title!





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 