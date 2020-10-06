Florida Voter Registration Deadline Extended Until 6 PM After Website Failure

Secretary of State Laurel Lee has extended the voter registration deadline after the state’s online portal crashed on Monday.

Any applications received on Florida’s Online Voter Registration system today, October 6, before 6 p.m. central time, will be included in the registration for the November 3 general election. Paper applications postmarked by today, Tuesday, October 6, will also be included. Additionally, any applications received in person today, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, before 7 p.m. local time, through the following channels will be accepted.

Escambia County Supervisors of Elections Office (open until 7 p.m.)

Local Tax Collector’s Offices

Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ Driver’s License Offices

Address changes can be made after the books close. If you are unsure of your registration status, visit EscambiaVotes.gov and click Am I Registered? to check.