Florida Gas Prices Up About A Dime

October 5, 2020

Florida gas prices jumped an average of 10 cents per gallon last week. This was the fourth consecutive month that begin with higher gas prices; each one with an average increase of 7-12 cents.

Sunday, Florida drivers were back to paying $2.19 per gallon on average. Despite the recent increase, drivers are still paying 30 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $2.13. North Escambia drivers could find as low as $2.05 at a Highway 29 station in Cantonment, while the warehouse clubs in Pensacola dipped to $1.90.

“It’s not uncommon for gas prices to suddenly jump at the end/beginning of the month,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “That’s because many retailers enter into new monthly contracts on fuel deliveries, which can come with a higher price tag. When retailers pass the added cost to the consumer, they do it at the start of the month, then allow the market to dictate the direction of prices from there. The good news for drivers is that during the past few months, we’ve seen fuel prices trickle lower as the month progresses.”

Prices at the pump could follow the same trend as last month, according to AAA. September began with the state average suddenly rising to $2.20 per gallon. By the end of the month, the state average slid back down to $2.09.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 