Florida Gas Prices Down A Little This Week

Florida gas prices were down three cents last week, even as Hurricane Delta made landfall along the Gulf Coast refinery region.

Florida drivers are currently paying an average price of $2.16 per gallon at the pump. The state average declined 3 cents after reaching as high as $2.19 per gallon eight days ago. Florida gas prices are 27 cents per gallon less than this time last year.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon was $2.13 Sunday night. In North Escambia, a low of $2.04 could be found on Muscogee Road, while the discount clubs in Pensacola were at $1.91.

“It’s still a little early to know what, if any impacts Hurricane Delta will have on gas prices in Florida,” Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said Sunday night. “For now, wholesale gasoline prices are at a level that could allow pump prices to drop another 5 cents in the short term. However, prices in the coming weeks will likely be swayed by news coming out of the Gulf Coast, as crews assess any storm damage to refineries and pipelines.”

Preliminary reports suggest the storm had more of a limiting effect on regional demand than supply. Most of the refineries in the storm’s path were already shut down from Hurricane Laura – which blew through the region more than a month ago. However, the storm knocked out power to Colonial Pipeline, which carries fuel from the Gulf Coast oil refineries to markets across the southeastern United States, ending in North Carolina. Line one, which carries gasoline was restored on Saturday. However, Line 2 – which carries Diesel fuel remained shut down as of Sunday night.