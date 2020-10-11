Florida Delays Saturday COVID-19 Update After Lab Submits 400K Previously Reported Test Results

October 11, 2020

The Florida Department of Health did not issue a daily COVID-19 update on Saturday – the first time in nearly seven months – after a big problem with a private lab.

About six hours after the report is typically issued, the FDH said in a press release that Saturday’s COVID-19 reports will be delayed until Sunday.

“Last night, the Department of Health received approximately 400,000 previously-reported COVID-19 test results from Helix Laboratory – a private lab that is not affiliated with the state of Florida,” FDOH said in a press release. “The massive size of the data file and the need to de-duplicate hundreds of thousands of results prevented the Department of Health’s automatic reporting system from processing yesterday’s results as it normally does.”

“State epidemiologists are currently working to reconcile the data, which will take a day to finish,” the statement continued.

The department of health said the reporting issue is not related to notifying individuals about their results because that task is completed by the lab or entity that offered the test.

Saturday was not the first big problem the state has had with a testing laboratory.  In September, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired Quest Diagnostics after Quest’s failure to follow Florida law and report all COVID-19 results in a timely manner. Quest failed to report nearly 75,000 results dating back to April before dumping into the system all at one time.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 