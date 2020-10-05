Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody Endorses Chip Simmons For Escambia Sheriff

Chip Simmons, Republican candidate for Escambia County Sheriff, has received the endorsement of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

“As Florida’s Attorney General, I understand the importance of law and order to the safety and strength of our communities. I proudly endorse Chip Simmons for Sheriff of Escambia County and trust that his qualifications and dedication to service and the rule of law will make him an incredible sheriff,” Moody, a Republican, said in a text message.

After nearly 30 years with the Pensacola Police Department, Simmons stepped down as police chief in 2015 to become an assistant county administrator for Escambia County. He joined the Sheriff’s Office as the chief deputy of operations in December 2016. He is responsible for running the patrol, investigations and SWAT divisions.

Submitted photo.