Five Additional Deaths, 94 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Over The Weekend

Five new deaths and 94 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for Saturday and Sunday by the Florida Department of Health.

The Florida Department of Health did not issue a daily COVID-19 update on Saturday – the first time in nearly seven months – after a big problem with a private lab.

“Last night, the Department of Health received approximately 400,000 previously-reported COVID-19 test results from Helix Laboratory – a private lab that is not affiliated with the state of Florida,” FDOH said in a press release on Saturday. “The massive size of the data file and the need to de-duplicate hundreds of thousands of results prevented the Department of Health’s automatic reporting system from processing yesterday’s results as it normally does.”

Here is the latest data that includes Saturday and Sunday:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 12,660 (+49)

Non-Florida residents: 1,196

Total deaths: 260 (+5)

Long-term care facility deaths : 122 (+3)

Current hospitalizations: 44 (-6)

Number of tests last day: 1,518

Percent positive last day: 1.2%

Percent positive last week: 2.5%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 9,236 (+20)

Cantonment: 948 (+5)

Century: 934

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 150 (+1)

McDavid: 74

Walnut Hill: 18

Bellview: 16

Gonzalez: 7

Perdido Key: 8 (+1)

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 5,559 (+45)

Non-Florida residents: 54

Total deaths: 82

Long-term care facility deaths: 18

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 333*

Number of tests last day: 432

Percent positive last day: 4.4%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 2,885 (+22)

Gulf Breeze: 794

Navarre: 698 (+5)

Pace: 468 (+7)

Jay: 156

Bagdad: 12

Florida cases:

Total cases: 734,491

Florida residents: 725,415

Deaths: 15,364

Hospitalizations: 45,924*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.