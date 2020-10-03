FEMA Opens Mobile Registration Centers In Escambia, Santa Rosa

FEMA has opened mobile registration centers for Hurricane Sally survivors at multiple locations in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

The centers, called Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRICs), are staffed with FEMA personnel who can assist with registration and answer questions about disaster-assistance programs.

The centers are open daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Escambia County Extension Service – 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment

3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment Southwest Branch Library – 12248 Gulf Beach Highway

12248 Gulf Beach Highway Brownsville Community Center – 3200 W. DeSoto St.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Pensacola State College South Santa Rosa Center – 4075 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze

The centers operate under COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors and FEMA personnel are safe. Distancing and face coverings are required. Individuals who come to the centers check in at a registration table, give their name and phone number, and then wait in their cars until they receive a text message to come to the FEMA staff at the MRIC. This process reduces the number of people standing in lines to mitigate against COVID.

It is not necessary to visit a center to register with FEMA. Disaster survivors with uninsured losses can also apply by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov;

Downloading the FEMA App; or by

Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service.

The following information is necessary when you register:

Address of the damaged dwelling where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address)





Current mailing address

Current telephone number

Insurance information

Total household annual income

Routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account)

A description of disaster-caused damage and losses

Pictured: A FEMA center that opened Saturday morning at the Escambia County Extension Office on Stefani Road in Cantonment. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.