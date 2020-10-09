FEMA Mobile Registration Centers Closed Saturday Due To Weather, Will Reopen On Sunday

Due for forecasted wind and rain, FEMA individual assistance centers in Escambia County will be closed on Saturday and will reopen on Sunday.

It is not necessary to visit a center to register with FEMA. Disaster survivors with uninsured losses can also apply by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov;

Downloading the FEMA App; or by

Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week.

The following information is necessary when you register: