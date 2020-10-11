Escambia To Up CARES Family Grant Award To $3,000 For COVID-19 Losses

Escambia County families suffered financial hardships due to COVID-19 may get more funding from the county than they originally applied to receive.

The county commission wants to increase the Escambia CARES Family Assistance Program grant amount from $2,000 to a maximum of $3,000 by moving about $3 million from a similar business grant program.

The application periods for both grants has closed. There were 9,331 that applied for the family program, but only about 300 applied for business assistance.

As of last week, 634 of the family program applicants had been approved for at least the $2,000. In order to qualify, families or individuals were required to prove a COVID-19 like being laid off, a reduction in hours or a health impact that required quarantine.

The BOCC is expected to take a final look at the plan on Thursday.