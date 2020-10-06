Escambia Mosquito Spraying Planned For Tonight In These Locations
October 6, 2020
Escambia County Mosquito Control has multiple spray areas planned for tonight in Commission Districts 1, 3 and 5. Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m.
In general, the spray areas are located:
- Highway 4 to the Alabama state line between Highway 99 in Bratt and Highway 29 in Century
- East of Highway 29 between Becks Lake Road and Quintette Road
- West of Highway 29 between I-10 and West Nine Mile Road
- East of Chemstrand Road between East Nine Mile Road and East Ten Mile and Pate Street
- Esat of Dog Track Road between Gulf Beach Highway and Highway 98
Maps are attached (Please note the maps we received from the county are small and low quality).
Comments