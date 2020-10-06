Escambia Mosquito Spraying Planned For Tonight In These Locations

Escambia County Mosquito Control has multiple spray areas planned for tonight in Commission Districts 1, 3 and 5. Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m.

In general, the spray areas are located:

Highway 4 to the Alabama state line between Highway 99 in Bratt and Highway 29 in Century

East of Highway 29 between Becks Lake Road and Quintette Road

West of Highway 29 between I-10 and West Nine Mile Road

East of Chemstrand Road between East Nine Mile Road and East Ten Mile and Pate Street

Esat of Dog Track Road between Gulf Beach Highway and Highway 98

Maps are attached (Please note the maps we received from the county are small and low quality).