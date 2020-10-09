Escambia Man Gets Life For Murdering His Grandfather

Thursday, an Escambia County man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his grandfather.

The life sentence for Marcus Deangelo Knight has handed down by Judge Jennie Kensey.

Knight killed his grandfather James Howard Royster, Jr., inside the victim’s home on Lee Street in Pensacola on May 9, 2019. Prosecutors presented evidence that included DNA and surveillance video in providing their case.

Knight was found guilty of the crime by an Escambia County jury during a trial held in February of 2020. The sentencing hearing was delayed due the impact of the pandemic on the court system.