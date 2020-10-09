Escambia Man Gets Life For Murdering His Grandfather

October 9, 2020

Thursday, an Escambia County man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his grandfather.

The life sentence for Marcus Deangelo Knight has handed down by Judge Jennie Kensey.

Knight killed his grandfather James Howard Royster, Jr., inside the victim’s home on Lee Street in Pensacola on May 9, 2019. Prosecutors presented evidence that included DNA and surveillance video in providing their case.

Knight was found guilty of the crime by an Escambia County jury during a trial held in February of 2020. The sentencing hearing was delayed due the impact of the pandemic on the court system.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 