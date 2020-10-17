Escambia Gators Top Tate 55-14 (With Photo Gallery)
October 17, 2020
The Escambia Gators picked up their 16th straight regular season win Friday 55-14 over the Tate Aggies.
The Gators, ranked sixth in the state, jumped out to an early 13-0.
A touchdown from Tate’s Lyle Jackson closed the gap to 13-7. Up 20-7 at the half, the Gators went on to the win.
The Gators are 4-0 on the season, while the Aggies are 1-3.
The Tate Aggies will be at West Florida High School next Friday night, and the Escambia Gators will host the Pine Forest Eagles.
NorthEsambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.
