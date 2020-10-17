Escambia Gators Top Tate 55-14 (With Photo Gallery)

The Escambia Gators picked up their 16th straight regular season win Friday 55-14 over the Tate Aggies.

The Gators, ranked sixth in the state, jumped out to an early 13-0.

A touchdown from Tate’s Lyle Jackson closed the gap to 13-7. Up 20-7 at the half, the Gators went on to the win.

The Gators are 4-0 on the season, while the Aggies are 1-3.

The Tate Aggies will be at West Florida High School next Friday night, and the Escambia Gators will host the Pine Forest Eagles.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEsambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.