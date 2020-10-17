Escambia County Unemployment Rate Dips Slightly

The unemployment rate in Escambia County declined slightly in September, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 5.3% in September, down from 5.9% in August. That represents 7,647 people out of work out of a county workforce of 143,418. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was just 2.9%, or 4,342 people.

DEO announced the Pensacola area private-sector employment decreased by 5,600 jobs (-3.6 percent) over the year. The industry losing the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality (-2,900 jobs). Two major industries gained jobs over the year in September 2020: construction (+200 jobs); and education and health services (+100 jobs).

September labor statistics reflect the continued effects of COVID-19 and the efforts to reopen businesses and services, according to DEO.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 7.6 percent in September 2020, up 0.3 percentage point from the revised August 2020 rate, and up 4.7 percentage points from a year ago. There were 770,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,143,000.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 7.9 percent in September.