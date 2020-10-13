Escambia County Parents Can Now Switch Their Child’s Traditional Or Remote Learning Option

Parents have an opportunity to switch their child’s school option in Escambia County, such as returning to face-to-face traditional school from remote learning.

The current nine weeks grading period ends on October 27.

Parents interested in changing their student’s current instructional learning model from remote or virtual back to traditional model will receive information on how to make that enrollment change when contacted by their child’s school. Those calls taking place now; there’s no need to make the switch in the parent portal.

Parents that plan to move their child back to traditional school are asked to finalize their selection by Tuesday, October 20.

If no change is being made to the student’s instructional learning model, no parent action is necessary.

If a parent wishes to switch their child from traditional face-to-face instruction to virtual or remove , they should contact their child’s school.