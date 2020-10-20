Escambia County Deputy Involved Shooting Under Investigation

October 20, 2020

A deputy involved shooting on Perdido Key by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is under investigation.

The ECSO responded to an adult male threatening suicide on the beach in the 1300 block of Sandy Key Drive about 12:30 p.m. Deputies arrived to find the man with a firearm.

“Deputies attempted to talk to the male, at which time he opened fire on the deputies who returned fire striking the male,” the ECSO said.

There were no injuries to deputies. The ECSO did not immediately provide information about the condition of the man.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded as is standard procedure in officer involved shootings.

Written by William Reynolds 

 