Escambia Considers $200 Stipend To Volunteer Firefighters For Hurricane Sally Service

October 13, 2020

The Escambia County Commission is set to approve an extra stipend payment for volunteer firefighters that worked during Hurricane Sally.

If approved, volunteer firefighters that worked during the declared state of emergency will receive an extra $200 each. Four employees that did not meet the required 72 hours in support of Hurricane Sally but did work 70 hours will also receive the $200 stipend.

The estimated total cost of the stipends is less than $6,000 for Hurricane Sally.

The BOCC will vote on stipend resolution to approve the payments at their next regular meeting on October 15.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 