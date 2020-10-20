Escambia County Collects 2.1 Million Cubic Yards Of Hurricane Sally Debris So Far

In the month since Hurricane Sally, Escambia County has collected over 2.1 million cubic yards of debris – enough to cover 337 football fields with debris stacked three feet high.

Contractors will make multiple debris collection passes over the next couple of months, and the final collection dates will be announced in advance.

Debris that was generated by Hurricane Sally should be placed and sorted on the area immediately adjoining the road in front of your home. The county has divided its jurisdiction into three zones and contracted with three separate companies to accomplish the debris removal in 90 days.

Residents are urged to separate the debris as follows:

Vegetative Debris (whole trees, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks and other leafy material)

Construction and Demolition Debris (damaged components of buildings and structures such lumber and wood, wall board, glass, metal, roofing materials, tile, furnishings and fixtures)

Appliances and White Goods (refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, ovens, ranges, washing machines, clothes dryers and water heaters)

Electronic Waste (computers, televisions, office electronic equipment, etc.)

Household Hazardous Waste (materials that are ignitable, reactive, toxic or corrosive such as paints, cleaners, pesticides, etc.)

Only loose debris will be collected; bagged debris should not be placed on the public right of way. Make every attempt to avoid stacking debris below low hanging power or utility lines.

Do not place debris within four feet of:

Mailboxes

Water meters

Fire hydrants, or any other above-ground utility

Only debris placed on the public right of way will be eligible for collection until further notice.

In addition to curbside removal of debris for residents, drop off sites in Escambia County are accepting trees, branches and other vegetative debris.

Drop off locations are available from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice for vegetative debris only:

Escambia County Equestrian Center at 7750 Mobile Highway

John R. Jones Athletic Complex at 555 East Nine Mile Road

Oak Grove Convenience Center at 745 North Highway 99

Baars Field at 13020 Sorrento Road

Lexington Terrace at 900 S Old Corry Field Road

Park East at 1233-1235 at Fort Pickens Road

These are free sites for Escambia County residents with identification or proof of residency. These locations are only for private residential use only; no commercial debris will be accepted.

If residents would like to drop off construction and demolition debris, they can do so at the following locations:

Perdido Landfill (Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Oak Grove Convenience Center (Fridays and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Pictured; Hurricane Sally debris curbside in North Escambia. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.