Emily Grover Named Tate High School Homecoming Queen

Emily Grover was named Tate High School’s 2020 homecoming queen Friday night.

Arlyana Wyatt was first runner-up, and Kendall Blackmon was second runner-up.

Other members of the Senior Court were Courtney Adams, Maggie Brown, Reese Jordan, Mia Morehouse, Jihra Smith, Lauren Torrez, Haley Vranich, and Maggie Williams.

Pictured top: Tate High School 2020 Homecoming Queen Emily Grover (center), second runner-up Kendall Blackmon (left) and Arlyana Wyatt (right). NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.