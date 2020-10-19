ECUA Recycling Back Up And Running With Normal Curbside Collections

October 19, 2020

After restarting last week for the first time since Hurricane Sally, the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority is back in the recycling business.

The ECUA recycling program was halted temporarily after Hurricane Sally caused about $800,000 in damage to the ECUA Materials Recycling Facility (MRF) at the Perdido Landfill.

ECUA also returned to collecting yard trash and bulk waste last week — but only if the items were not debris from Hurricane Sally. Hurricane debris is being collected by FEMA contractors in Escambia County, totally separate from the services provided by ECUA.

Pictured: Hurricane Sally damage to the ECUA Material Recycling Facility at the Perdido Landfill. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

