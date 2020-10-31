ECSO Responds To Report Of Decomposed Body In Jacks Branch. This Is What They Found.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a decomposed body found in the water near a bridge on Jacks Branch Road late Friday afternoon.

A body was discovered and recovered from Jacks Branch, according to ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard.

“It turned out to be a decomposed deer,” she said.

The Jacks Branch Road bridge over Jacks Branch is about 2.5 miles north of Muscogee Road.