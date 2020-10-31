ECSO Responds To Report Of Decomposed Body In Jacks Branch. This Is What They Found.
October 31, 2020
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a decomposed body found in the water near a bridge on Jacks Branch Road late Friday afternoon.
A body was discovered and recovered from Jacks Branch, according to ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard.
“It turned out to be a decomposed deer,” she said.
The Jacks Branch Road bridge over Jacks Branch is about 2.5 miles north of Muscogee Road.
Comments
One Response to “ECSO Responds To Report Of Decomposed Body In Jacks Branch. This Is What They Found.”
They finally found John Doe.