ECSO Responds To Report Of Decomposed Body In Jacks Branch. This Is What They Found.

October 31, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a decomposed body found in the water near a bridge on Jacks Branch Road late Friday afternoon.

A body was discovered and recovered from Jacks Branch, according to ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard.

“It turned out to be a decomposed deer,” she said.

The Jacks Branch Road bridge over Jacks Branch is about 2.5 miles north of Muscogee Road.

Comments

One Response to “ECSO Responds To Report Of Decomposed Body In Jacks Branch. This Is What They Found.”

  1. L. B. on October 31st, 2020 3:03 am

    They finally found John Doe.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 