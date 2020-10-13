Early Morning Fire Destroys Large Barn In Molino

October 13, 2020

An early morning fire destroyed a large barn in Molino Tuesday.

The fire was reported about 4:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Chance Road, just west of Highway 29. The approximately 40 by 40 foot barn was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene minutes later. It was a total loss.

It took about 10 minutes for Escambia Fire Rescue to mostly knock down the fire.

The blaze caused some of the vinyl siding to melt on a nearby home. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 