Early Morning Fire Destroys Large Barn In Molino
October 13, 2020
An early morning fire destroyed a large barn in Molino Tuesday.
The fire was reported about 4:40 a.m. in the 2100 block of Chance Road, just west of Highway 29. The approximately 40 by 40 foot barn was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene minutes later. It was a total loss.
It took about 10 minutes for Escambia Fire Rescue to mostly knock down the fire.
The blaze caused some of the vinyl siding to melt on a nearby home. There were no injuries reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NorthEscambia.com file photo.
