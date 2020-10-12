Drop-Off Locations Available for Residential Vegetative Hurricane Debris

Escambia County residents that wish to dispose of Hurricane Sally debris can do so at several locations across the county, and there are options for construction and demolition debris.

In addition to curbside removal of debris for residents, drop off sites in Escambia County are accepting trees, branches and other vegetative debris.

Drop off locations are available from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week until further notice for vegetative debris only:

Escambia County Equestrian Center at 7750 Mobile Highway

John R. Jones Athletic Complex at 555 East Nine Mile Road

Oak Grove Convenience Center at 745 North Highway 99

Baars Field at 13020 Sorrento Road

Lexington Terrace at 900 S Old Corry Field Road

Park East at 1233-1235 at Fort Pickens Road

These are free sites for Escambia County residents with identification or proof of residency. These locations are only for private residential use only; no commercial debris will be accepted.

If residents would like to drop off construction and demolition debris, they can do so at the following locations:

Perdido Landfill (Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Oak Grove Convenience Center (Fridays and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Pictured: The Oak Grove Convenience Center. (Note that the fees listed on the sign do not apply to Hurricane Sally vegativative debris). NorthEscambia.com photo.