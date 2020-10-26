Dollie Byrd

Dollie Byrd, 71 of Cantonment, FL, left her earthly home to be with her Lord after a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Byrd.

Dollie leaves behind a brother, Bennie Ard (Frances); a sister, Laura Ard, both of Cantonment. One of her most precious achievements here on earth were her children, George Sundberg (Shelly) of Cantonment, Terry Meredyk (Timothy), Katherine Sundberg, and Kevin Byrd; a very special grandson, Devin Creamer; along with numerous other family members and friends who will miss her earthly presence. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Cottage Hill.

Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Interment will immediately follow in First Baptist Church of Cottage Hill Cemetery.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.