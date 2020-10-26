Dollie Byrd

October 26, 2020

Dollie Byrd, 71 of Cantonment, FL, left her earthly home to be with her Lord after a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Byrd.

Dollie leaves behind a brother, Bennie Ard (Frances); a sister, Laura Ard, both of Cantonment. One of her most precious achievements here on earth were her children, George Sundberg (Shelly) of Cantonment, Terry Meredyk (Timothy), Katherine Sundberg, and Kevin Byrd; a very special grandson, Devin Creamer; along with numerous other family members and friends who will miss her earthly presence. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Cottage Hill.

Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Interment will immediately follow in First Baptist Church of Cottage Hill Cemetery.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North is entrusted with arrangements.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by Jane · Filed Under Obituaries 

 