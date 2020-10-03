Did You Feel It? Ground Shaking, Loud Sound Reported Across The Area

The sounds of an explosion or rattling and shaking were heard or felt across part of Escambia County Saturday afternoon, and so far no one seems to know why.

Beginning about 2 p.m., NorthEscambia.com was flooded with over 600 messages and comments from people reporting the incident, and Escambia County 911 also received numerous calls.

A majority of the comments were concentrated from Molino to the north to Beulah in the south, but other reports were received from across Escambia, Santa Rosa and Baldwin counties.

Escambia Fire Rescue checked the area out and found nothing. And the U.S. Geological Survey did not report a earthquake.

