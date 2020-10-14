County To Lease Old Ransom Property For Cantonment Community Center; Barry To Seek Half Million For Construction

A new community center in Cantonment could soon be a reality on the site of the old Ransom Middle School.

At their Thursday meeting, the Escambia County Commission is expected to approve a lease for two acres of the 12.1 acre former school property on Muscogee Road. And District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry told NorthEscambia.com that he will soon seek a half million in funding to build the community center.

“Within the next few meetings, I will be bringing to our board a request to allocate $500,000 towards a community center on the property from our BP Restore fund,” Barry said. “These are the first steps to bring a fantastic resource to a deserving community, and I’m happy to play a part in their success.”

The county will pay the school board $10 per year to lease the property for an initial term of 30 years, with an option for two additional renewal terms of 30 years each. Under the lease terms, the county would need to allocate funding and begin construction of a community center within 7.5 years. The county will also provide the school board with infrastructure for the remainder of the parcel, including high speed wireless internet, security fencing and gates, stormwater retention pond, parking lot, security lighting and driveway extensions.

The Escambia County School Board recently approved signing the lease.

“I’m so excited to bring this to the board on Thursday and so appreciative of the support of the school board earlier this month,” Barry added. I want to thank my friends, Superintendent Malcolm Thomas, District 5 Representative Bill Slayton, and current Workforce Education Director, but former Transportation Director, Steve Harrell for working with me over a period of several months to make this happen for the entire Cantonment community.”

In 2015, Escambia County made improvements to Carver Park on Webb Street, located a short distance from the old Ransom Middle School. Those improvements include a renovated community resource center — a former school portable building that’s less than 800 square feet.

The Cantonment Improvement Committee has managed the small resource center at Carver Park, faithfully holding programs and providing services as space has allowed. And they have advocated for a larger facility at the former Ransom property for years.

“I also want to specifically recognize and thank the Cantonment Improvement Committee for their dedication and persistent advocacy for their community,” Barry said.

Pictured: The former Ransom Middle School, which was also the site of the Sid Nelson Center, was demolished in 2014. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.