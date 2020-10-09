Construction Milestone: Traffic To Shift On Highway 29 Southbound On Sunday

October 9, 2020

Road construction on Highway 29 in Escambia County will reach a milestone of sorts on Sunday.

At 8 p.m. Sunday, all southbound Highway 29 traffic between Carolina Drive and I-10 will shift onto newly constructed southbound lanes. That put all southbound traffic between 9 1/2 Mile Road and I-10 on the west side of the median.

Construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: Previous work on the southbound lanes of Highway 29 just north of  I-10. File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 