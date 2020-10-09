Construction Milestone: Traffic To Shift On Highway 29 Southbound On Sunday

Road construction on Highway 29 in Escambia County will reach a milestone of sorts on Sunday.

At 8 p.m. Sunday, all southbound Highway 29 traffic between Carolina Drive and I-10 will shift onto newly constructed southbound lanes. That put all southbound traffic between 9 1/2 Mile Road and I-10 on the west side of the median.

Construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: Previous work on the southbound lanes of Highway 29 just north of I-10. File photo.