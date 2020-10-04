City Of Pensacola Offices Reopening To The Public After COVID-19 Closures

City of Pensacola offices and facilities that were closed due to COVID-19 will reopen to the public on Monday, Oct. 5, with some restrictions still in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Per city policy an a city ordinance, face coverings are required to be worn by employees and members of the public inside all city buildings and facilities. Anyone entering a city building or facility may be subject to a temperature check and/or COVID-19 screening questions.

The following city buildings and facilities will reopen Monday, Oct. 5:

City of Pensacola administrative offices

City Hall

Most City of Pensacola community resource centers

Exceptions: