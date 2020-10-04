City Of Pensacola Offices Reopening To The Public After COVID-19 Closures
October 4, 2020
City of Pensacola offices and facilities that were closed due to COVID-19 will reopen to the public on Monday, Oct. 5, with some restrictions still in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Per city policy an a city ordinance, face coverings are required to be worn by employees and members of the public inside all city buildings and facilities. Anyone entering a city building or facility may be subject to a temperature check and/or COVID-19 screening questions.
The following city buildings and facilities will reopen Monday, Oct. 5:
- City of Pensacola administrative offices
- City Hall
- Most City of Pensacola community resource centers
Exceptions:
- All City of Pensacola parks remain closed until further notice due to Hurricane Sally.
- Bayview Senior Center and Theophalis May Resource Center will remain closed to the public until further notice. For virtual programming offered by Bayview Senior Center, like and follow Bayview Senior Center on Facebook.
- Roger Scott Tennis Center hard courts have reopened, but clay courts remain closed
