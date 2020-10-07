Century Still Finalizing Plan To Begin Hurricane Sally Debris Pick Up

October 7, 2020

The Town of Century is still finalizing their Hurricane Sally Debris pick up plan, three weeks after landfall.

An interlocal agreement between the town and Escambia County is in its final stages. Under the agreement, Escambia County’s north end debris contractor, Roads, Inc., will pick up debris in the town, and Century will foot the bill for the portion not reimbursed by FEMA and the state. Interim Town Manager Vernon Prather said that would amount to a 12.5% share for Century.

In an email to Prather, Century town attorney Matt Dannheisser cautioned that the agreement should specify that the town will only be responsible for removal cost for debris collected within the town limits, not in nearby unincorporated areas.

Lawyers for the town and county will finalize the agreement, with the caveat that Century wants t to be notified if and when the total cost hits $100,000 for a town cost of $12,500. That’s because, according to Prather, Century’s general fund has limited funds.

He said the town was financially ill prepared for a disaster.

