Century Reopens Town Hall; Masks Required

The Century Town Hall has reopened on a restricted basis after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Access to the small lobby of the building is limited to two people at a time, and masks are required. Masks are available at no charge for anyone that does not have one.

“No Mask, No Service, No Exceptions,” a sign on the door of the building reads, while another sign tells maskless individuals to use the drive- thru window.

The drive-thru is open to anyone for utility payments and other town business.

Pictured: The Century Town Hall Tuesday afternoon, the first day in months that the building lobby has been open to the public. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.