Century Man Charged With A Hate Crime Related Battery And Robbery

October 6, 2020

A Century man has been charged with two hate crime related felony offenses after he allegedly used his vehicle to strike a man, stole his bicycle and called him a racial slur.

William Johnathan Hamilton, 30, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of hate crime related aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and hate crime related robbery with a deadly weapon.

The victim was riding his bicycle down Alger Road when Hamilton allegedly drove at him at a high rate of speed. The victim turned into a grassy area to avoid being hit.

Hamilton then yelled “get in the middle of the road (racial slur) so I can run your (vulgarity) over” before hitting the victim and causing him to fall from his bicycle, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

Hamilton exited his vehicle, grabbed the victim’s $150 Mongoose Cruiser bicycle and threw it in the back of his truck, along with the victim’s Nike slides, the report continues.

The victim told deputies that Hamilton had always been friendly toward him until he give the victim a card that stated Hamilton was a member of the Klu Klux Klan. That let to an argument because the victim was upset that Hamilton claimed to a be a KKK member, the arrest report continues.

Hamilton was also arrested on outstanding warrants for two counts of aggravated battery and felony criminal mischief for an unrelated incident back in July.

The victim told deputies Hamilton intentionally hit his Mercedes on Salters Lake Road in Century, causing about $9,000 in damage. At one time, the victim’s ex-wife was dating Hamilton, the arrest report notes.

Hamilton was released from the Escambia County Jail Monday on a $5,000 bond.

