Century Cancels Council Meeting After Failing At Public Notice

October 31, 2020

The regular Century Town Council meeting that was scheduled for Monday night has been canceled after the town failed to provide adequate public notice of a location change.

The council normally meets the first and third Mondays of the month. At their last meeting in October, they decided to move the November 2 meeting from town hall to Century Ag Building. The change was made because the council chambers at town hall will be unavailable due to securely stored voting equipment for the general election on Tuesday.

But the town never provided the legally required public notice of the location change, prompting a decision on Friday to cancel the meeting.

Agenda items will be moved forward to the November 16 meeting.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 