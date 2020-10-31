Catholic Gets Past The Tate Aggies 28-21

October 31, 2020

The Catholic Crusaders defeated the Tate Aggies 28-21 Friday night at Pete Gindl Stadium.

The Tate homecoming matchup was the first meeting of the two teams in a decade.

Down 21-7 with 1:19 to go in the third quarter, Tate senior quarterback Caleb Shelby found senior Zamir Dyer for a 28-yard touchdown to make it 21-14.

With 8:34 left in the fourth quarter, Shelby found Dyer again for a 70-yard touchdown run to tie things up at 21-21, but the Crusaders answered late in the fourth to take the lead.

The Tate Aggies, now 1-4 on the season, will take a long detour trip around the Pensacola Bay Bridge next Friday night as they barge into Gulf Breeze to face the 1-4 Dolphins.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 