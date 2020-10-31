Catholic Gets Past The Tate Aggies 28-21

The Catholic Crusaders defeated the Tate Aggies 28-21 Friday night at Pete Gindl Stadium.

The Tate homecoming matchup was the first meeting of the two teams in a decade.

Down 21-7 with 1:19 to go in the third quarter, Tate senior quarterback Caleb Shelby found senior Zamir Dyer for a 28-yard touchdown to make it 21-14.

With 8:34 left in the fourth quarter, Shelby found Dyer again for a 70-yard touchdown run to tie things up at 21-21, but the Crusaders answered late in the fourth to take the lead.

The Tate Aggies, now 1-4 on the season, will take a long detour trip around the Pensacola Bay Bridge next Friday night as they barge into Gulf Breeze to face the 1-4 Dolphins.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.