Category 4 Hurricane Delta Track Shifts Slightly Westward

Delta has strengthened into a major Category 4 with winds of 145 mph Tuesday afternoon.

As of the 4 p.m. update, Northwest Florida is out of the cone of uncertainty as the forecasted track shifted slightly westward. However, there is still uncertainty about the track and intensity at this time, and residents of Escambia County should continue to monitor the storm. Additional track changes are likely before landfall.

The National Hurricane Center believes it will weaken slightly as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast late this week.

“Even if Delta makes landfall to our west, the local area will still see a threat for storm surge, dangerous surf/rip currents, heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes,” the local National Weather Service in Mobile said.

Now is the time to review your hurricane plan and restock any items you may have used during Hurricane Sally.

The latest information on the Hurricane Delta is in the graphics on this page.