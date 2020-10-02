Cantonment Man Facing Charges After Highway 29 Drug Raid

October 2, 2020

A Cantonment man is facing felony drug and weapons charges after a drug raid at a Highway 29 residence Thursday afternoon.

Ashley Gavin Sticken, 23, was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 800 block of South Highway 29, just north of Archer Road. A search of the premises location several types of narcotics and a firearm, according to ECSO Maj. Andrew Hobbs. Sticken was taken into custody after the raid.

Sticken remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday morning with bond set at $117,500.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

