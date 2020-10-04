Cantonment Man Charged With Stealing From Local Church, Pawning Items

October 4, 2020

A Cantonment man was arrested this week on outstanding warrants for stealing from a local church.

Matthew David Moore, 52,  was charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

Moore worked for the Pine Forest Assembly of God Church and took home three  heaters valued at $400 in order to fix and return them to the church, according to an arrest report. He also borrowed a lawnmower value, valued at $345. His employment was later terminated, but he never returned any of the items.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Moore later pawned the lawnmower at a pawn shop on Pensacola Boulevard. At the same time, he also pawned an air compressor that had “Pine Forest A/G” written on it. It was determined to also belong to the church, but they were not yet aware that it was missing, the report states.

The total amount of items taken from the church totaled $909.10.

Moore remained  in the Escambia County Jail Sunday with bond set at $12,500.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 