Cantonment Man Charged With Stealing From Local Church, Pawning Items

A Cantonment man was arrested this week on outstanding warrants for stealing from a local church.

Matthew David Moore, 52, was charged with grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

Moore worked for the Pine Forest Assembly of God Church and took home three heaters valued at $400 in order to fix and return them to the church, according to an arrest report. He also borrowed a lawnmower value, valued at $345. His employment was later terminated, but he never returned any of the items.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Moore later pawned the lawnmower at a pawn shop on Pensacola Boulevard. At the same time, he also pawned an air compressor that had “Pine Forest A/G” written on it. It was determined to also belong to the church, but they were not yet aware that it was missing, the report states.

The total amount of items taken from the church totaled $909.10.

Moore remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday with bond set at $12,500.