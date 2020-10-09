Cantonment Man Arrested In Walton County On Drug Charge After Undercover Operation

October 9, 2020

A Cantonment man has been arrested in Walton County for a drug made from a chemical often used to make paint thinner.

Steven Jared Roth, 32, was arrested after an undercover operation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit for the sale of 1,4-Butanediol (BD) — commonly known on the street by the name “One Comma Four”. The 1, 4-Butanediol is used to make floor stripper, paint thinner, and other industrial products.

When mixed with other drugs, misuse of 1, 4-Butanediol has resulted in addiction and death, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the drug charges, Roth was also charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Roth was arrested in Lynn Haven and is in the Washington County Jail on other charges. He will later be transferred to Walton County to face the drug charge.

WCSO said 1, 4-Butanediol also known by the names “Liquid Fantasy”, “One Four Bee”, “Water”, “Scoop” and “One Four B-D-O”.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 