Both State Sponsored COVID-19 Testing Sites In Escambia County Close Permanently Today

The two state-sponsored COVID-19 testing sites in Escambia County will close permanently at 5 p.m. Friday.

The sites have operated for months at the University of West Florida and in front of the Publix on Ninth Avenue.

The closures come days after Gov. Ron DeSantis moved Florida into Phase 3 of his reopening plan.

