Blue Wahoos Press Box Dedicated To John Appleyard

October 27, 2020

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have dedicated the press box at Blue Wahoos Stadium in memory of John Appleyard.

Appleyard, a longtime long historian, died last week at age 97. He was an author of more than 120 books and monographs that included mystery stories, family histories and novels. His histories included in-depth accounts of all phases of local government.

He served as a radio broadcaster for the Blue Wahoos from 2016-2020, signing a lifetime contract with the team in 2018. At the conclusion of the 2019 season, he received the team’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the growth of Minor League baseball in Pensacola and the sport across the area.

“When you look back at the history of Pensacola, the best parts have John Appleyard in them,” Blue Wahoos owner
Quint Studer said. “His legacy will continue across the city and no one who knew him will forget his impact.”

A public memorial for Appleyard was held Monday afternoon at the Blue Wahoos stadium.

