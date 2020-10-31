Baptist Hospital Breaks Ground On New $615 Million Campus

Baptist Hospital broke ground Friday for their new $615 million hospital campus at Brent Lane and I-110 in Pensacola.

“This new health campus will serve us now and for generations to come. When Baptist Hospital opened, it was considered a beacon of modern health care,” said BHC president and CEO Mark Faulkner. “Think how far we’ve evolved since then. Our founders’ transformative planning led to generations of care for our community. This new, bold project will allow us to continue providing patient-centered care in a setting that offers the opportunity to evolve and adapt as the needs of our community change over the next 71 years.”

The new health campus represents the single largest investment in health care facilities, services and programs in Northwest Florida’s history. It will provide a central location for clinical care, programs and services that will be easier for patients to access. Equipped with innovative technologies for diagnosis and treatment along with a concentration of related services, the facility will provide a seamless continuum of care that is more convenient for the patient and better optimizes resources.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2023.

The construction of a new campus was announced in June 2019. Since that time, preliminary work has been ongoing including finalization of financing, selection of construction partners, initial site preparation and design planning.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.