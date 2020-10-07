Atmore Runoff Election: Incumbent Harrison Defeats Gideons For Council Seat

Incumbent Chris Harrison was reelected to a third term on the Atmore City Council during a Tuesday runoff election.

With 121 votes, Harrison defeated challenger Bub Gideons with 100 votes for the District 5 seat.

“There are no words to express my gratitude for your support,” Harrison wrote on social media Tuesday night. “I’m incredibly thankful for the opportunity to continue to serve as your councilman. I will strive to do my best in the efforts to make this city even better. Serving you is priority.”

In August, Gideons was on top with 124 votes in a three-way race that included Harrison with 106 votes and Sandra Gray with 98. A runoff was forced since no candidate received a majority of votes cast.

There will be two new council members –Eunice Johnson in District 3 and Shawn Lassiter in District 4 — when the Atmore council is sworn in next month. In addition to Harrison, incumbents Web Nall in District 1 and Jerome Webster in District 2 were also reelected for another term.

Atmore Mayor Jim Staff was also reelected in August for a third term.

Pictured: Atmore council member Chris Harrison listens to a speaker during a council meeting. NorthEscamba.com file photo, click to enlarge.