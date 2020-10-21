Ascend Cares: Making A Difference In Local People’s Lives And Local Communities

“When we ask……..Ascend Cares! When we don’t ask…..Ascend Cares!”

That’s how Escambia Westgate School Principal Jobenna Sellers describes the Ascend Cares Foundation.

Ascend Cares has played an integral role in supporting Escambia Westgate, along with other schools and community causes in Escambia County.

“Ascend’s involvement on our school’s SAC (school advisory council) is only one example of how this wonderful company has invested time, as well as, other resources to improve services to students with the most significant disabilities in our area,’ Sellers said. “Ascend is a part of the decision making as a community stakeholder and is truly a part of our Westgate Wildcat family.”

The foundation recently donated approximately 250 gift bags to teachers at Escambia Westgate School, Jim Allen Elementary School, and Warrington Middle School. The bags contained candy and a gift card to help teachers purchase supplies for their classrooms.

“The project was part of our Ascend Cares Global Day of Caring, when volunteers from Ascend sites around the world work together on a single day to make a positive difference in our communities,” Tony Ferguson, senior communications specialist for Ascend Performance Materials. “Due to the pandemic and Hurricane Sally, our Pensacola Day of Caring projects have been delayed and scattered around the calendar a bit, but we are thankful to still contribute.”

Other recent projects included the donations of 150 pairs of athletic shoes to students at Jim Allen and Warrington Middle and delivering 200 bags of supplies to local homeless shelters. The bags contained a blanket, socks, gloves and other personal supplies.

Ascend Cares volunteers also helped distribute 25,000 pounds of food at the Reimagine Cantonment community event on Saturday.

Ascend Cares was founded in 2011 after a tornado outbreak impacted Ascend’s team members and their families near their Decatur, Alabama, facility.

The Ascend Cares Foundation is about making a difference in the lives of others. It is led by Ascend employees and supports Ascend families in their time of need, provides inspiring opportunities for community engagement and facilitates community leadership. Funded entirely by donations and company match, every dollar donated to the non-profit foundation supports the work of the foundation.

For more photos, click or tap here.

Pictured top: Volunteers from Ascend Performance Materials and Ascend Cares pack supplies for the homeless. Pictured top inset: Ascend Cares donated about 250 gifts bags to schools including Jim Allen Elementary and Escambia Westgate. Pictured bottom inset and below: Ascend Cares volunteers help distribute food last Saturday at Reimagine Cantonment. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.







