Amos E. Hill

Amos E. “Bud” Hill, 70, passed away unexpectedly on October 6, 2020. He was an avid outdoorsman and lived to fish and hunt. Bud served honorably in the US Army and was a Vietnam Veteran. He was retired from US Civil Service.

Bud is preceded in death by his father, J.C. Hill; mother, Frances Marcena Avery and his sister, Mary Frances Parker and her husband Lewis.

He is survived by his brothers, Mark Avery (Penny) and Matthew Avery (Kathy) and numerous nephews/nieces and great nephews/nieces.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bill Flanagan officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to services.

