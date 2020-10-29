All Escambia Schools Back To Class On Friday; After School, Athletics Will Continue Today

October 29, 2020

The Escambia County School District has confirmed that all schools will be open on Friday, and all employees will report to their work sites as scheduled.

A few schools were still without power midday Thursday, but Gulf Power said all schools will have service restored by late afternoon. There was no major damage to district facilities.

he virtual School Choice Expo will be held as scheduled this evening, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The link for the virtual live event is https://sites.google.com/ecsdfl.us/school-choice-expo-live/home.

Any after school or schedule athletic event Thursday afternoon will resume as normal, unless otherwise announced.

